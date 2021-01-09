Entergy won't bypass St. Bernard Parish to restore New Orleans' power, McInnis says

McInnis said he still does not have a specific date for when power will be restored to St. Bernard Parish, but he feels that it will be "a few weeks, maximum."

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis says he is confident that electricity will be restored to his parish "sooner rather than later" after what he called "tough talks" with the utility on Tuesday night.

McInnis apologized to Entergy and also defended the company against claims that Entergy was bypassing St. Bernard Parish to restore power to New Orleans more quickly.

"When they say they need to get a transmission line, and someone else says New Orleans, Entergy means New Orleans Metropolitan region," McInnis said. "Entergy is not interested in getting somebody on before somebody else. They want to get everybody on. They're working hard to get your electricity on."

McInnis said that Entergy is working on distribution lines in St. Bernard Parish, but the parish still needs power transmission to come in from outside the parish. He added that every single transmission line in southeast Louisiana has been damage, "breaking the loop" of energy distribution.

"If you think Entergy is interested in passing up ... a community, and turn another community on when they could turn this community on, that is just not true," McInnis said.

"We need the power generator in New Orleans to be connected. And then, we need that power generator all the way up the line up the river to Nine Mile Generator," he added. "As they're doing that, they're going to pull off power for communities along the way."

McInnis said he feels confident in the process, and felt that citizens would also feel confident if they had listened to his talks with Entergy.

"Know that we are in that room, and we are fighting for you, every day," McInnis said.

Entergy reported on Wednesday that it had restored power to some parts of New Orleans East.

"It means that there's power close, and we're going to get it soon. Sooner rather than later," McInnis said.

McInnis said he still does not have a specific date for when power will be restored to St. Bernard Parish, but he feels that it will be "a few weeks, maximum."

"We don't know, but I can tell you that Entergy is working their tails off. And we're working doubly hard to get it on," McInnis said.

"St. Bernard is going to be okay. We want to help these other regions. Within St. Bernard Parish, when you get your power on - whenever that may be - you need to help other people who don't have power."

"Let's concentrate on that. Let's support Entergy, because they are our friends," McInnis said.