ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — An explosion at the Valero plant in St. Bernard Parish rocked the area and could be felt across the river in Algiers as homes shook and some car alarms were set off.

St. Bernard Parish Fire Chief Thomas Stone said one of the units at the plant exploded and they are battling what he called a small fire.

He said that it is believed that there was a person injured, but he wasn't positive.

Several viewers sent in emails and made posts to the station's Facebook page to report an explosion.

