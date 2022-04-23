Fire at Valero refinery in Meraux, 2 taken to hospital

A resident of the area reported hearing a loud boom and then saw black smoke coming from the area.

NEW ORLEANS — Two workers at the Valero refinery in Meraux have been taken to University Medical Center and the highway around the plant is closed due to a fire at the location, Parish President Guy McInnis confirmed Saturday evening.

The condition of the two injured workers was not given.

The fire was reported late Saturday afternoon and a couple of residents contacted WWL-TV to say they heard a boom and then saw black smoke.

A photo and video from the residents showed what appeared to be a mix of black and white smoke going into the sky.

McInnis said that East St. Bernard Highway is shut down in the area of the refinery and will remain closed as the product is burned off. That is expected to take place later this evening.