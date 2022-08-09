Fire erupts over Lake Lery after gas pipeline ruptures in St. Bernard

So far, there is no word of any injuries.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Fire erupted over Lake Lery in St. Bernard Parish after a barge broke loose and hit a natural gas pipeline, according to Patrick Courreges, spokesperson for the state department of natural resources.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis tells us it's an underwater pipeline and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office and fire department are responding.

The Coast Guard has been notified.

It's not known who the owner of the pipeline is, but the state oil spill coordinator has been notified.

