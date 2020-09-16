Flood water receding in St. Bernard Parish after Hurricane Sally makes landfall

“It could have been worse ... We didn’t get high wind or rain, you know?”

ST BERNARD, La. — Flood waters are draining and families are returning to eastern St. Bernard Parish.

The tidal surge from Hurricane Sally peaked at about 7 feet in Shell Beach and other parts of St. Bernard Parish outside the levee protection system. Now, streets that were under water less than 24 hours ago are dry.

Storm surge overtopped a small section of levees that protect the Delacroix area from coastal flooding. Water also rushed in over the highway from the bayou side of the road.

St. Bernard Parish crews spent the day trying to drain that water by cutting holes int the levee and installing drainage pumps.

Families were allowed to return to their homes -- some by car, other by boat.

“It could have been worse,” Justin Hutchinson, who lives in Wood Lake, said. “We didn’t get high wind or rain, you know?”

St. Bernard President Guy McInnis told us he hopes to get most of the water out of the eastern part of the parish in the next couple of days.