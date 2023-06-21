x
St. Bernard

Former JPSO deputy convicted of second-degree rape

Gladue “Joey” Istre was convicted after a five-day trial in St. Bernard Parish.
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A former JPSO deputy and Sheriff Candidate was convicted of second-degree rape following a five-day trial in St. Bernard Parish, according to a press release from Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Gladue "Joey" Istre was convicted of second-degree rape of multiple victims, and is facing 5 to 40 years in prison after he is sentenced on August 7, 2023.

Istre was charged with rape in 2019. He worked as a deputy in Jefferson from 1985 to 1997 and also briefly served in the Gretna and Westwego police departments. He unsuccessfully ran for JP Sheriff in 2011 and only got 9% of the vote.

Landry released a statement on his office obtaining Istre's conviction: 

“Last night, Joey Istre was held accountable by a jury of his peers in St. Bernard. I pray this conviction provides some healing to his victims, four of whom showed incredible bravery and courage in testifying against him.

The jury’s verdict is the culmination of a great prosecution by my Assistant Attorneys General Brooke Harris and Marko Marjanovic. I thank Brooke, Marko, and my Special Agents Marc Amos, Paul Bourque, and Kelly Leon for their efforts to get justice.

Our work is not complete; we look forward to prosecuting Mr. Istre in Bossier Parish. And my office will continue to support crime victims and bring offenders to justice.”

