Hurricane Zeta tears roof off of St. Bernard restaurant, but can't shut it down

Today’s Ketch was one of the first businesses to reopen in St. Bernard after Hurricane Katrina devastated the parish in 2005.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Folks in St. Bernard Parish spent the day cleaning up after a direct hit from Hurricane Zeta.

The powerful storm toppled trees, caused widespread power outages and damaged many buildings.

Thursday, Jeff Pohlmann and his son Jeffrey surveyed the damage to their family owned business.

Security camera video showed the moment the storm ripped the metal roof off the back room of their restaurant, Today’s Ketch in Chalmette.

Another camera showed barrels and equipment being tossed around in the area where they boil seafood just as the roof goes flying.

“It’s amazing this all happened in 30 minutes,” Jeff Pohlmann said. “Imagine what could of happen if the storm was beating down on us for 6 hours? This roof was just replaced on Monday, was finished on Monday.”

It was gone by 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the time stamp on the security video.

That’s about the time when the eye of Zeta passed over St. Bernard Parish.

“There’s no more wood,” Pohlmann said. “There’s no more tin. There’s no more metal. It just peeled all the construction off of the roof and it threw it up into the power lines, approximately 100 feet away.”

Today’s Ketch was one of the first businesses to reopen in St. Bernard after Hurricane Katrina devastated the parish in 2005.

Pohlmann says he owes it to his loyal customers to get back to serving local seafood as soon as possible.

“We have the plumber, the carpenters, the people who put the metal up, hopefully getting everything measured today and tomorrow, get this thing replaced,” Pohlmann said.

Despite the roof damage in the boiling room, the serving area and the dining room at Today’s Ketch are fine. The Pohlmanns hope to reopen in the next day or two.

Jeffrey Pohlmann, Jr. who now manages the restaurant said Hurricane Zeta taught them another hard lesson about the awesome furry of Mother Nature.

“We never worry about what the wind is going to do,” Jeffrey Pohlmann said. “We’re always worried about what the water is going to do to us. This shows us the power of what the wind can do to us."

Thursday the electronic sign in front of Today’s Ketch Seafood read “Louisiana Strong.”

The Pohlmanns said they wanted to thank those who quickly helped them clear away the storm debris and the sign shows they are standing with their neighbors who are also digging out from Hurricane Zeta.