Ivanka Trump visits tornado-damaged Arabi, distributes meals and supplies

The former first daughter's visit comes a week after an EF-3 tornado hit parts of St. Bernard Parish and New Orleans and Jefferson Parish.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Ivanka Trump, former senior advisor and daughter of former President Donald Trump, was in St. Bernard Parish Tuesday touring the areas hit by a tornado last week, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

St. Bernard Parish deputies escorted Ivanka Trump as he handed out meals with Chef Jay Bachman of Mercy Chefs and gave out supplies with Pastor Trevor Truitt, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Meteorologists say the tornado cut an 11.5-mile path through the three parishes, killing a 23-year-old man in Arabi and doing major damage to hundreds of buildings.

It was the strongest tornado in Louisiana since an EF-4 tornado hit Laplace in 1983.

Severe Storms Forecast Wednesday

More severe weather is coming to our area Wednesday.

All areas south of Lake Pontchartrain are under a level 3 risk for severe weather while the Northshore and southern Mississippi are under a level 4 risk. That puts the entire WWL-TV viewing area at risk for stronger, long-tracked tornadoes.

Timing puts the strong storms in our area between roughly 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The worst should reach the New Orleans metro area about 8 or 9 p.m. Exact timing could still change a little.