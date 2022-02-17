Knights of Nemesis 2022: Parade route, start time

The parade is set to roll in Chalmette on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m.

CHALMETTE, La. — The Knights of Nemesis parade returns for 2022!

The parade starts at the St. Bernard Civic Center on W. Judge Perez Drive. It goes west down Judge Perez before making a U-turn at Dr. Meraux Drive. The parade then travels east up Judge Perez until reaching Campagna Drive and making another U-turn to go back to the Civic Center.

The Knight of Nemesis take their name from the goddess of retribution in Greek mythology. The parade first rolled in 2006 as the only krewe to roll in Chalmette after Hurricane Katrina and continues to be the only active Chalmette parade today.