A man is dead after a shooting in Violet Monday night.

According to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Daniel Drive. Pohlmann said one man was fatally shot.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

