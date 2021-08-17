Man found dead in burning St. Bernard Parish home

MERAUX, La. — Firefighters found a 58-year-old man dead inside of a burning home in Meraux Tuesday afternoon.
According to the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department, firefighters were sent to a home in the 2000 block of Margaret Lane around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 17. When they arrived, firefighters found the 58-year-old man dead inside the home.
According to authorities, there was fire, smoke and heat damage throughout the entire house.
The death is under investigation.
