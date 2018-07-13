Troopers say a St. Bernard man was driving at a high speed when he lost control and crashed into trees late Thursday night. He later died at the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of LA 46 and Battlefield Drive. Investigators say 51-year-old Brian Dantoni was driving westbound on LA 46 “at a high rate of speed” when he approached a curve in the road. Police say Dantoni lost control of the motorcycle and drove into the median, striking two trees.

Dantoni was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but still received fatal injuries, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Blood samples will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

The investigation into the crash continues.

