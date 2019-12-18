ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Authorities say a seat belt could have saved a man's life this morning in St. Bernard Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Merteal Morales, 45, was driving south on LA 300 near Beauregard Lane just after midnight when he went off the road and stuck multiple trees before crashing into a light pole. Police say Moreles was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from his pickup truck.

Police are unsure why Morales crashed. Toxicology results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

State Police said this is an example of how seat belts can save lives.

“While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained,” a statement from LSP said. “Simply making safe decisions while in motor vehicles such as never driving impaired and ensuring all occupants are properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.”

