ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Authorities in St. Bernard Parish are asking for the public's help to find a missing Arabi woman who has been missing since Jan. 19.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said 67-year-old Linda Diane Smith was last seen on Jan. 19 at her home in the 100 block of Llama Drive. She is believed to have left on foot between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Smith is described as a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3" tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown V-neck shirt, brown and white pants, black shoes and a black overcoat with a hood.

Family members told the sheriff's department that Smith suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the SBSO at 504-271-2501.

