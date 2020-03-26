ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A motorcyclist died in St. Bernard Parish after losing control of his bike on LA 46.

According to Louisiana State Police, 52-year-old Ronald Besendorfer was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on LA46 around 10 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and ran off the road.

Police say Besendorfer was ejected from his bike and was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. It is unknown is speed or impairment were factors.

