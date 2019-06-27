ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A dispute over who should run the pumps in St. Bernard Parish has now gone to court. On Thursday, a judge sided with parish officials saying for now, it's on the flood authority.

Negotiations have gone back and forth for years as St. Bernard Parish officials and the Flood Protection Authority argue over who should run the parish's eight pump stations.

"They want us to take it over," said Parish President, Guy McInnis. "We want to take it over, but we're disagreeing on how much money comes along with it. What the Flood Authority feels is that 100% of our taxes should go to levee protection."

However, McInnis says that's not right.

"The Federal Government came in and built a $14 billion structure to protect St. Bernard, Orleans and Jefferson," he said. "The wall that sits within St. Bernard Parish protects the region, not only St. Bernard Parish. So citizens who own lets say a $200,000 home in each parish ought to pay the same millage. St. Bernard Parish pays $3.5 million worth of taxes every year into this system. We have 5% of the population. Where's the fairness in that?"

A solution was close, but never happened.

"And that proposal was that St. Bernard would keep $1.9 million of total taxes paid in St. Bernard Parish," he described. "Their proposal was we keep $1.4 million, which is $500,000 less that what we originally wanted, but that they would give us a $3 million cash payment. So our council rejected that and we wanted to stick with the original proposal which was $1.9 million."

With negotiations stalled, The Flood Protection Authority said on July 1, pump stations would turn over to the parish. Parish officials though responded with legal action. The FPA would not go on camera with Eyewitness News since litigation was pending. However, they sent a statement saying:

"...The Flood Protection Authority Board of Commissioners was prepared to approve the tentative agreement at its scheduled meeting on June 20. Unfortunately, the Board was informed at that meeting that the St. Bernard Parish Council had chosen to reject the negotiated agreement outright. As a result of the Parish Council's refusal to compromise, the FPA now must move forward with the Board mandate to divest pumping and drainage functions in St. Bernard Parish effective Monday, July 1, 2019, and cease operations supporting these functions on that date..."

With it being hurricane season, some may be wondering what would happen if a storm were to come our way. The Parish President says there's no need to panic.

"The citizens of St. Bernard should know their safety should be at the forefront," McInnis said.

The FPA statement also states:

"...in the event of an approaching tropical event or when the National Weather Service predicts a heavy rain event due to severe weather conditions, the FPA will undertake critical pumping operations necessitated by the emergent circumstances. As always, the FPA is committed to acting in the best interests of the residents and taxpayers of St. Bernard, East Jefferson, and Orleans Parishes in operating and maintaining in our region's critical flood protection infrastructure."

As the debate continues, with no resolution in sight, McInnis is still confident an agreement will be found.

"The officials in St. Bernard Parish are going to make sure that we're not treated like the stepchild of this region and we're going to be treated with respect," he said. "And especially the tax dollars we pay are going to go towards St. Bernard Parish."

A judge Thursday issued a temporary restraining order which requires the Flood Authority to operate and maintain the pumps. Both sides are expected in court in July over the matter, but McInnis hopes talks will start again and court won't be necessary.