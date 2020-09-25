2 young girls accused of stealing cars from elderly Arabi residents

Sheriff James Pohlmann said in both cases, the two girls lured elderly residents “into a false sense of security.”

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — St. Bernard Parish authorities say two New Orleans girls, aged 15 and 11, were arrested after allegedly stealing two cars from elderly residents in Arabi on Thursday.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said in both cases, the two girls lured elderly residents “into a false sense of security” after knocking on their door and asking to use a phone. The elderly victims later discovered their keys and cars missing.

The two girls were booked Friday and now face charges of simple robbery, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of theft. The 15-year-old was also booked on an outstanding warrant from St. Bernard Parish for another car theft in Arabi in July.

The first incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Angela Avenue. An elderly man said he had let the two girls inside to use the phone but the teens stole his keys and left in his car.

Hours later, the second car theft was reported in the 2100 block of Aycock Street. Similar to the first incident, an elderly woman said she let the girls inside and later discovered her keys, car, and wallet were missing.

The sheriff’s office said security video and eyewitnesses were able to identify the girls. After being taken into custody Friday, both girls reportedly admitted to the crimes.

Both girls were booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff Pohlmann is asking residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

