New Orleans man arrested for St. Bernard Parish carjacking

When investigators identified Moses as a suspect, they arrived at his house in New Orleans and found the Malibu reportedly used in the carjacking.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man was arrested on suspicion of carjacking by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office Thursday morning after allegedly forcing a man out of his car at gunpoint.

Sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Germaine Moses of New Orleans was booked with armed robbery and carjacking.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the victim arrived at a 911 communications center in the 8000 block of West. St. Bernard Highway in Arabi, according to authorities.

The man said he had been carjacked half an hour earlier near the corner of Mehle Avenue and North Peters Street, near the Mississippi River levee.

The victim reportedly said a Chevy Malibu occupied by two black men pulled up next to his vehicle. The two men jumped out of their car and brandished a handgun, ordering him to the ground.

The carjackers took the man's car keys, cell phone and wallet before fleeing towards New Orleans in his 2015 Nissan Altima and the Malibu.

When investigators identified Moses as a suspect, they arrived at his house in New Orleans and found the Malibu reportedly used in the carjacking.

Moses fled from detectives on foot, but was caught and arrested. Detectives recovered a gun from the scene.

The other suspect in the carjacking has not been identified by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.