One dead in a single-vehicle crash in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Authorities say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on LA 39 in St. Bernard Parish early Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just after midnight near the intersection of Munster Boulevard. Troopers say the driver, who was not identified, was driving eastbound in a 2013 Infiniti G37 when “for reasons still under investigation” ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

Investigators say the driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

