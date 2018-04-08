Thousands of people were without power Saturday after an equipment failure at a power substation, according to Entergy.

The Entergy outage map showed about 4,000 people without power in Meraux, Cypress Gardens, Violet and part of Chalmette. Power was restored to virtually all customers impacted by 3 p.m. an Entergy spokesperson told WWL-TV. As of 3:20 p.m. the Entergy outage map shows less than 100 homes still without power.

The outage was reported around 11:20 a.m.

