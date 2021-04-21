Report: Victim says Aldon Smith choked him unconscious, threatened to kill him

The complainant said that he and Smith had set up a meeting to discuss marital issues between Smith’s relative and himself.

CHALMETTE, La. — An incident report with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says the man who accused NFL player Aldon Smith of assault says that Smith choked him unconscious after he and at least one other man punched and slapped him in a dispute surrounding the victim’s marriage to a relative of Smith's.

According to the report, the responding deputy said he noticed abrasions to the face of the victim and ligature marks on the left and right sides of his neck.

The victim said that he and Smith had set up a meeting to discuss marital issues between Smith’s relative and himself.

The meeting was held at a St. Bernard Parish coffee shop and the victim said he was under the impression that Smith would be alone but that another man accompanied Smith and two other men showed up later.

The victim told investigators that the meeting was heated and that Smith and one of the other men threatened his life if he hurt his wife again.

The meeting inside the shop eventually ended with both parties agreeing to leave, according to the report, but, once outside, the victim said Smith grabbed his cellphone and destroyed it and then began choking him with one hand and slapping him in the face with the other.

The report then said at least one of the other men who was with Smith also began punching the victim and Smith punched and kicked him and then choked him until he lost consciousness.

The report said Acadian Ambulance showed up to check out the victim and that he was advised to seek treatment at the hospital.

Smith eventually surrendered to authorities and was booked and released.

Smith's off-field troubles are lengthy and include four full seasons out of the league due to suspensions. Smith was reinstated by the NFL last spring after signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. He had not played in the NFL since 2015.

Smith appeared in 16 games last season for Dallas and had 48 tackles and five sacks.

He attended the University of Missouri and was drafted seventh overall by San Francisco in 2011, recording 14 sacks as a rookie. He was an All-Pro in 2012 when he had 19 1/2 sacks and the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. He had 44 sacks in 50 games during his first four NFL seasons in San Francisco.

Smith had several legal issues as a player with San Francisco and Oakland. He was first suspended with the 49ers in 2014 before receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 with the Raiders. Smith applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, but that decision was initially deferred.