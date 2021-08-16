'She saw the best in everybody' | St. Bernard School Board member dies of COVID-19

St. Bernard Parish family mourns loss of loved one from complications to COVID-19

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A St. Bernard parish family is mourning the loss of their loved one.

Darleen Asevedo was a wife, mother, and grandmother who loved everyone she met. On Saturday, COVID-19 took her life.

"She saw the best in everybody," her daughter Kortney Asevedo said. "She saw the good in everybody, there's not one person she spoke poorly about. She was a good friend, a good mom, she'd do anything for us, she took care of our family."

Kortney, one of Darleen's two daughters, says her mom was always full of life and lived for her family, Mardi Gras and New Orleans music.

"She knew musicians all over the world," she said. "All over the country and that was a big part of her identity."

She also says since she was younger, their family would take in exchange students from all over and continued staying in touch with them over the years and helping them live out their dreams.

In 2010, Asevedo joined the St. Parish School Board, a role Kortney says was natural for her mom.

"I think she was the easiest person for her constituents to come and talk to about a problem they had," Kortney said. "She'd do whatever she could to help them."

On Aug. 2, her mom didn't feel well. She tested positive for COVID-19 days later after struggling to find a COVID-19 test. Last Saturday, about two weeks after first showing symptoms, things took a horrible turn.

"Saturday morning, when she woke up and didn't feel good, she asked my sister to get my dad and by the time they got back my mom was gone," Kortney recalls. "It was unbelievable, but it had to be true because my sister said it. It was hard to sit with her at the hospital, because it was very real, but not real."

The moment her mom passed, Kortney says her world shattered. However, she vows to keep her mom's memory alive.

"She definitely lived a full life," she said. "Times a hundred. She's done more than anyone I know. She's giving my family, my kids amazing experiences. My whole life growing up I've had amazing experiences because of her."

As Kortney and her family try to navigate the days ahead, her message for others is to love, care and be kind to one another, because it's what her mom would want.

"I don't want my mom to be a statistic of this," she said. "I don't want it to label her, I want to show her life, this is a small, small part of it, this was not supposed to happen. I never thought it would touch us like this."

St. Bernard Parish Public Schools also sent a statement, saying:

"Our school family mourns the passing of Darleen Asevedo. She always put the children first and always fought for the best interests of our students. Darleen was a team player who worked with her fellow Board members to provide our students with the best facilities and resources in the state.

She was also a positive presence in our parish. From helping coordinate the local student exchange program to planning community events and celebrations, Darleen was always there for the people she represented.