Sheriff: Chalmette woman arrested after raming police car in a high-speed chase

“As she was fleeing from deputies, Acosta rammed a patrol unit, causing moderate damage to it,” Sheriff Pohlmann said.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Chalmette woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended after she rammed a patrol car on Monday afternoon.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Sydney Acosta was booked on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage, possession of stolen property, and possession of Xanax.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said deputies tried to stop the stolen 2014 Nissan Versa around 2 p.m. near Beauregarde Avenue and West Beauregard street. Pohlmann said Acosta refused to stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood.

Acosta was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was booked after she was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office said Acosta was also wanted for a warrant of simple burglary in St. Bernard Parish.

