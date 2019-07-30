ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Authorities say scammers are impersonating deputies over the phone and demanding hundreds of dollars from St. Bernard Parish residents.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said he has been notified of a scam in which residents received a call saying they must wire $250 or a warrant will be issued for their arrest for missing jury duty.

The scammers claim that they are a deputy and that the victim must wire the money and bring a receipt to the St. Bernard Parish Courthouse to void the warrant.

Pohlmann said that arrest warrants are usually served in person by law enforcement officers. In some circumstances, a deputy may call to report that there was a warrant for their arrest, but the sheriff says the deputy would never ask anyone to wire money as a form of payment.

Anyone who receives a scam call should call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-271-2501.