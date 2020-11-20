Trist Middle School catches fire in St. Bernard Parish

Thankfully, no one was injured.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A middle school in St. Bernard caught fire Friday afternoon.

According to St. Bernard Fire Fighters local 1468, the breezeway between Trist Middle School's gym and main building caught fire this afternoon.

Officials say the fire was most likely caused by contruction work being done of the roof.

Firefighters responded to the scene and the fire is under control.

Cheerleading practice was going on in the gym at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured.