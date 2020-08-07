St. Bernard Parish Council meeting cancelled after councilmember tests positive for COVID-19

The council did not identify the member diagnosed with coronavirus

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was cancelled after a councilmember tested positive for COVID-19.

"In an abundance of caution and concern for the general well being of the public, administration and other Council members, it was decided to cancel the meeting immediately," a statement from the council said.

The councilmember diagnosed with the coronavirus has not been identified.

On the same day, 1,936 new coronavirus cases were reported by the state, one of the highest daily increases of the outbreak -- but it came out of nearly 34,000 tests.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also surpassed 1,000 for the first time since mid-May.

The next St. Bernard Parish Council meeting is scheduled for July 21 at 3 p.m.