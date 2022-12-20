St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze

The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week.

The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials are urging elderly residents and those in need to make arrangements with family members or friends to ensure their safety during the cold weather.

The Arctic air mass is expected to bring strong winds that could possibly damage power lines. If power outages happen, residents are reminded to take precautions when using generators to make sure the devices are properly ventilated.

Officials also say space heaters should be kept far enough away from anything that could be flammable.

A warming station will be set up at the Val Riess multi-purpose building located at (located at 1101 Magistrate St., Chalmette, LA 70043) starting at 5pm on Thursday, Dec 22nd. That warming station will remain open throughout the freezing event. If you plan on using the warming station, you should bring all necessary items including medicine, bedding, blankets and other essentials.

If you need assistance for transportation to the warming center, contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-271-2501.