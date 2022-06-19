x
St. Bernard

St. Bernard Parish officials investigating apparent fuel spill in the 40 Arpent Canal

Parish officials do not know the source of the fuel.
Credit: Francesco (fegbm) - Flickr

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish officials say there is a sheen and fuel smell on the 40 Arpent Canal from Bartolo Drive in Meraux to Volpe Drive in Chalmette.

Parish officials say that it is apparent that all drainage canals north of Judge Perez Drive from Valero to Val Riess Park have been affected.

State Police, EPA and Valero Refining have all been notified and the spill is under investigation, according to officials.

The source of the fuel is currently unknown. Parish officials, including the fire department and Office of Emergency Preparedness, say they are working with all agencies to identify the source and rectify the issue as soon as possible.

