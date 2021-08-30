ST. BERNARD PARISH | Latest on power, water, roads & more

Do you have information that should be added to this list? Email webteam@wwltv.com

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Here's the latest information on power, curfew, water, and more for St. Bernard Parish. Save this link and check back for updates if you live in St. Bernard Parish.

► For an emergency, call 9-1-1, 504-579-4888, 504-442-5739 or 504-784-3087.

HOT MEALS, ICE, WATER

Disaster boxes will be distributed Friday, Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, La. One disaster box per family. It will consist of non-perishable food. 1,500 boxes will be available.

A cooling center is being established at the Val Riess Complex from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This center will allow residents to cool down and charge their phones.

Blue tarps will be available at the government complex.

► To view the latest outage information, visit Entergy's Outage Map.

For an updated list of businesses open in Jefferson Parish, click here for our #OpenNOLA list.

Residents are asked to stay indoors from dusk to dawn due to limited visibility.

All St. Bernard Parish Schools are closed until further notice. This is extended to all school events and activities.