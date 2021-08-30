ST. BERNARD PARISH | Latest on power, water, roads & more

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Here's the latest information on power, curfew, water, and more for St. Bernard Parish. Save this link and check back for updates if you live in St. Bernard Parish.
► For an emergency, call 9-1-1, 504-579-4888, 504-442-5739 or 504-784-3087.
FEMA AID
To apply for FEMA Aid:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- Call 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-200-462-7585
- Download FEMA App from the Apple or Google Play stores
HOT MEALS, ICE, WATER
Disaster boxes will be distributed Friday, Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, La. One disaster box per family. It will consist of non-perishable food. 1,500 boxes will be available.
A cooling center is being established at the Val Riess Complex from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. This center will allow residents to cool down and charge their phones.
Blue tarps will be available at the government complex.
POWER
► To view the latest outage information, visit Entergy's Outage Map.
WHAT'S OPEN?
For an updated list of businesses open in Jefferson Parish, click here for our #OpenNOLA list.
ROADS
CURFEW
Residents are asked to stay indoors from dusk to dawn due to limited visibility.
SCHOOLS
All St. Bernard Parish Schools are closed until further notice. This is extended to all school events and activities.
