St. Bernard

St. Bernard Parish man impersonated officer, performed fake traffic stop

Deputies received a call on Friday, Dec. 4 shortly before 11 a.m. of a suspicious motorist impersonating a police officer
Credit: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office
Ronald Zimmer was arrested and booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison on one count of impersonating a police officer.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A St. Bernard Parish man is in jail after authorities say he impersonated a police officer and conducted a fake traffic stop on a driver earlier this month.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies received a call on Friday, Dec. 4 shortly before 11 a.m. of a suspicious motorist impersonating a police officer near East Judge Perez Drive and Bartolo Drive in Meraux, La.

The suspect was gone when deputies arrived at the scene, but a victim said a man in a blue sedan with flashing lights tried to pull him over, forcing him off the road. The victim said the man got out of his car and showed a badge, but it was obvious the man was not a police officer. After the two men exchanged words, both returned to their cars and drove off.

Deputies later stopped 47-year-old Ronald Zimmer in a blue 2000 Mercury Marquis in Chalmette. Pohlmann said deputies found flashing lights in the vehicle and a german shepherd dog.

“Zimmer was not able to produce for deputies any documentation that would give him authorization to conduct a traffic stop on a motorist,” Sheriff Pohlmann said. “Deputies also learned Zimmer’s driver’s license was suspended and the license plate was registered to a different vehicle owned by Zimmer.”

Zimmer was arrested and booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison on one count of impersonating a police officer. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license, switched license plate, and failure to register his vehicle.

