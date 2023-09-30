Power out in St. Bernard for 6,000 after vehicle strikes equipment

Entergy alerted customers of the outage around 8:38 p.m.

ST BERNARD, La. — Almost 6,000 customers are without power in St. Bernard Parish on Saturday night, according to the Entergy outage map.

Entergy alerted customers of the outage around 8:38 p.m. Their map shows areas along West Judge Perez Drive and West St. Bernard Highway are without power.

Entergy says a vehicle struck some of their equipment, causing the power outage. Crews are on site making repairs.

The company estimates power will be restored at 11:30 p.m.

Customers can view the map for updates.