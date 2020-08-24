St. Bernard Parish closing flood gates, piling sandbags as Tropical Storm Marco nears

Sandbags locations will be open until it's determined it’s no longer safe Monday evening.

CHALMETTE, La. — Crews in St. Bernard Parish began closing flood gates early Sunday morning and they expect to have 57 floodgates closed by midnight Sunday.

"Obviously, since Katrina, everybody is a little bit more sensitive to any kind of storm coming this way," said Ashton Stephens as he filled up sandbags for his home.

About 16,000 sandbags were filled this weekend in St. Bernard Parish preparing for both Marco and Laura.



“You know just in case," Stephens said.

Several of the 10 sandbag locations cleared out by Sunday evening, a sign of many people preparing.



“You have to be prepared for a longer amount of time,” Stephens said.



People with boat and campers from outside the levee system moved their property inside the flood gates. They’re now lined up along Highway 46.

“Already these boats and campers are stacked up all the way to Sylvia Estates,” said St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis at the 4 p.m. press conference. “I’ve never seen that before and by now it’s past that.”

“Our fishermen and residents on the eastern end know they have to react a little bit earlier than normal and bring in more equipment more supplies than in the past,” Council Member-At-Large East, Kerri Callais said.

Crews spent the weekend cleaning drains and checking pump station, all of which are operational.

Six large portable pumps were also brought into the parish.



“What we worry about with these storms is the piling up of storm surge,” McInnis said.

Crews are closing 57 flood gates in St. Bernard Parish. They'll remain closed through both storms.

“After Marco when we have that gap between storms, we will check the system,” said Derek Boese with Flood Protection Authority East.

Parish leaders expect and hope for a gap between Marco and Laura that will give water time to recede.

“It should diminish rapidly which will give water to back out a little bit," John Rahaim with OHSEP St. Bernard Parish said.