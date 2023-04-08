St. Bernard Parish government sues Port NOLA

The lawsuit says Port NOLA does not have legal jurisdiction to operate a shipping facility within the borders of Saint Bernard Parish.

ST BERNARD, La. — The Saint Bernard Parish government is suing the Port of New Orleans to prevent them from operating a port facility in Saint Bernard Parish.

Legislation passed in 1992 stripped the port of all of its jurisdiction in the parish, According to the suit.

A press conference will take place at 10:30 Friday morning at the saint bernard parish courthouse with more details.



