ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, the St. Bernard Parish is touting a new tool to help prevent flooding if a storm strikes.

The parish has built two safe houses so pump operators where pump operators can ride out a storm and keep the pumps running. The safe houses were constructed 15 feet above the ground – higher than the nearby levees. Each building also has a kitchen, shower and restroom.

“It just gives us another sense of security,” St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said.

The safe houses can withstand winds up to 210 miles per hour and are equipped with 500 gallon fuel tanks that can keep a generator running for more than two weeks.

