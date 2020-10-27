St. Bernard preparations for Hurricane Zeta

St. Bernard Parish Government offices will close at NOON tomorrow, October 28th but will reopen on Thursday morning, October 29.
Garbage pickup will continue as scheduled without any disruption of service. Please secure your trash receptacle as soon as possible after pickup.
Parish bus service will STOP at NOON tomorrow, October 28th but will resume operations Thursday morning, October 29th.
- FOR EMERGENCIES SUCH AS DOWNED TREES OR POWERLINES, PLEASE CALL 504-271-1681
- FOR GENERAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 504-278-4200
President McInnis and the Council would like the citizens of St. Bernard Parish to REMAIN on high alert, knowing that Tropical Storm/Hurricane projections can and will change.
- PLEASE DO NOT PUT OUT ANY TRASH FOR PICKUP THIS WEEK OTHER THAN NORMAL HOUSEHOLD WASTE
- Please pick-up anything on your property that could become a projectile or hazard
- CONTRACTORS AND HOMEBUILDERS ARE ASKED TO SECURE THEIR SITES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
- Parish personnel are currently cleaning drains and pumping down canals
- All internal Parish pumps are operational
- Parish is positioning assets to service the potential needs of the citizens
- NO EVACUATIONS MANDATED YET