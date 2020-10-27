St. Bernard preparations for Hurricane Zeta

Here is a list of how St. Bernard Parish is preparing for Hurricane Zeta.

St. Bernard Parish Government offices will close at NOON tomorrow, October 28th but will reopen on Thursday morning, October 29.

Garbage pickup will continue as scheduled without any disruption of service. Please secure your trash receptacle as soon as possible after pickup.

Parish bus service will STOP at NOON tomorrow, October 28th but will resume operations Thursday morning, October 29th.

FOR EMERGENCIES SUCH AS DOWNED TREES OR POWERLINES, PLEASE CALL 504-271-1681

FOR GENERAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 504-278-4200

President McInnis and the Council would like the citizens of St. Bernard Parish to REMAIN on high alert, knowing that Tropical Storm/Hurricane projections can and will change.