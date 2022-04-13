St. Bernard residents welcome back Wind Down Wednesday concert series, amid tornado recovery

Rivera was tending the concession stand, selling drinks to those who came with camping chairs and blankets to watch the show.

ST BERNARD, La. — Three weeks after a deadly tornado hit Arabi, St. Bernard is finding the music again. Chalmette’s spring and fall concert series, “Wind Down Wednesday” came back Wednesday night for the first time since the storm.

Harvey Jesus and Fire kicked things off at 6 p.m.

“Once Harvey gets up there… you’re going to get some of them out there dancing and everything,” said Sondra Rivera, who works with the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Rivera was tending the concession stand, selling drinks to those who came with camping chairs and blankets to watch the show.

She says the show had to be rescheduled twice because of inclement weather.

“[It] Gets the parish back together with so much negative going on,” she said.

Karen Polk and Kim Janneck, longtime friends and Chalmette natives, were dancing to the music in no time.

“Yeah, high school friends!” laughed Polk, who says she can walk to the concert from her home. The pair says they come out whenever they can, and are glad the free show went on even with incoming storms threatening again.

“Sometimes these events are what we need, for the soul and for the heart,” said Janneck.

Hearts have been heavy in St. Bernard since a tornado swept through Arabi March 22nd. The deadly storm left dozens starting from scratch.

A week later, more severe weather damaged a local church.

“It brought tears to my eyes just driving through Arabi, you know, but we all pull together. Everybody helps everybody here,” said Polk.

And after pulling together, St. Bernard is taking this moment to wind down.

Wind Down Wednesday has future concerts already planned.

