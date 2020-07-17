St. Bernard School Board shares 2020-21 school reopening plan

Class sizes will be limited based on the state’s current phase of reopening for social distancing.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish School Board released their plan for returning to school Friday for the 2020-21 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Doris Voitier said families will have two options for the upcoming school year: the primary option will allow students to return to school with new safety protocols with a secondary option for a 100% virtual option.

Some of the new procedures for schools include:

All adults and students from third grade and up must wear face coverings at all times in all areas of the schools including classrooms. Individuals with severe breathing difficulties, as documented by a doctor’s note, can be excused from wearing a mask but must wear a face shield.

Parents will be asked to keep children home when they are sick. Children taking fever-reducing medications in the last 24 hours, or showing any symptoms of respiratory illnesses, like shortness of breath or cough, should remain home.

All students, employees, and visitors will have their temperature checked after arriving on campus. If the temperature is registered at or above 100.4°F will be isolated until that person can be picked up by a parent or guardian.

School visitors will be limited and require an appointment. Those visitors must also wear a mask.

Class sizes will be limited based on the state’s current phase of reopening for social distancing. Phase 2, the phase Louisiana is currently in, would set class sizes to 25, including adults. Nonessential furniture will be removed to maximize space for students in the classroom.

High-touch services, specifically desks, and doorknobs, should be cleaned before and after each group’s use. Routine handwashing will be implemented in schools with hand sanitizer and handwashing stations posted throughout.

