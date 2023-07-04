14-year-old girl suffers graze wound to head, suspect barricaded inside home

The girl has non-life threatening injuries, according to St. Bernard Sheriffs.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating a case where a 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head and the suspect barricaded himself inside his home, according to a press release.

SBSO said that they responded to the incident at the 2300 block of Torres Drive and found a 14-year-old girl with a graze wound to the head. She was transported to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries, which appeared to be life-threatening.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Justin Pritchard. SBSO said that he barricaded himself inside of his home and refused to come out or communicate with deputies. His family reportedly told SBSO that he suffers from mental health issues.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111," the press release said.