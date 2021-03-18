x
St. Bernard Sheriff's Office buys 130 body cameras

The new equipment includes 130 body-worn cameras, 50 in-car cameras, and new tasers.
Credit: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office
Lt. Leander Morgan, right, and Lt. Jorge Vargas, seated, both of the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Field Operations Bureau’s Patrol Division, receive training on how to operate their new department-issued, body-worn cameras.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Deputies with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office will now wear body cameras to document their interactions with the public.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said the deputies were equipped with the Axon Enterprises cameras on Monday. The new equipment includes 130 body-worn cameras, 50 in-car cameras, and new tasers.

The sheriff’s office said deputies who have received training are now using the cameras.

Pohlman said the cameras are “a good investment for the future of policing.”

“I feel in today’s world these cameras have become a necessity in law enforcement,” Pohlman said. “Having the cameras will provide our deputies with another tool to better do their jobs, and it also will promote transparency for everyone involved.”

