St. Bernard Sheriff's office searching for missing 48-year-old New Orleans woman

New Orleans native Cherise Buras Coto was last seen on Jean Lafitte Parkway on Tuesday, July 25.

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann has requested the public's help in locating a missing 48-year-old woman last seen on Jean Lafitte Parkway on Tuesday, July 25.

According to the SBSO, New Orleans native Cherise Buras Coto was staying with relatives in Arabi before being reported missing.

Coto stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds with both brown hair and eyes.

Sheriff Pohlmann is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Coto to contact the sheriff's office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.