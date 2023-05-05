St. Bernard Parish student arrested for bringing gun to school

He was charged with bringing a dangerous weapon on school property and terrorizing other students, police say.

NEW ORLEANS — An eighth grader was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school, according to the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office.

Friday morning before 11 a.m., school administration at St. Bernard Parish Middle School called the Sherriff's office. They reported that a student brought a handgun to school in his backpack.

The 13-year-old male was arrested and booked at the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with bringing a dangerous weapon on school property and terrorizing other students. Officers also say the gun was stolen.

Nobody was injured during the incident, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

The investigation is ongoing.