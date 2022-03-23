'Today’s a new day' | Arabi community rallies to rebuild after tornado

Volunteers, neighbors, friends and family were all over Arabi as the sun came up Wednesday.

ST BERNARD, La. — In a matter of seconds, Judy Norwalt’s life turned upside-down.

As a tornado ripped through her neighborhood, Judy pulled her mother out of her recliner and to the ground, covering her with her own body to protect her from the storm.

“I really just kind of grabbed her from the recliner, pulled her on the floor and got on top of her,” she said. “I just prayed for it to be over.”

Norwalt’s quick action protected her mother from the EF-3 tornado that hit Arabi Tuesday night. The tornado ripped off their roof, but Norwalt and her mother were unharmed.

The National Weather Service said that the damage done in Arabi was caused by an EF-3 tornado with winds somewhere between 158 and 206 mph.

In the daylight, the damage outside their home is incredible. The tornado cut a trail of destruction all the way from Norwalt’s house near the river to the northern end of St. Bernard Parish. That’s where Gov. John Bel Edwards joined Parish President Guy McInnis and other local leaders to survey the damage the day after the storm.

“The amount of damage that we’ve seen you would think, especially when you know that people were home when this happened, you would think that we would have a lot more deaths and injuries,” Edwards said. “We can be thankful that there was only one (death).”

Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency in St. Bernard, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany Parishes, freeing up state resources to get help to those in need.

The National Guard, Louisiana State Police and firefighters from the surrounding parishes went door-to-door the night of the storm making sure people were safe. The next day, they were clearing roads and protecting neighborhoods as they began to clean up and rebuild.

They weren’t the only ones.

Volunteers, neighbors, friends and family were all over Arabi as the sun came up Wednesday. Gov. Edwards said that mutual aid like that is essential right now because it doesn’t have to deal with the same bureaucracy and red tape that the government does.

It also sends a clear message to the people affected by the tornado – that they’re not alone.