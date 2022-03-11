Train crashes into 18-wheeler, shutting down St. Claude Ave in Arabi

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — A train crashed into an 18-wheeler in Arabi, shutting down traffic on St. Claude Avenue, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.
Traffic is closed in both directions at the corner of St. Claude Avenue and Center Street, according to police. Traffic is being diverted onto Judge Perez Drive.
No injuries have been reported from the crash.
