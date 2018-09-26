State police say two people are dead and a child is in critical condition after a speeding car crashed into a tree in St. Bernard Parish Tuesday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on LA 46 near Meraux Lane. Investigators say 43-year-old David Will Jr. was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion at a high speed when he lost control of the car, crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a tree.

Will was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, 27-year-old Stephanie Taylor, was taken to University Medical Center where she later died. A 6-year-old in the rear seat was also taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Louisiana State Police say speed was a factor in the crash, but it is not known if Will was impaired at the time. Toxicology results will be available after an autopsy.

Investigators say all passengers were wearing seatbelts, but the 6-year-old was not in a child safety seat.

“Troopers suspect the child was not wearing the seat belt properly,” a statement from LSP said. “The crash remains under investigation.”

Louisiana State Police say at least seven deadly crashes in 2018 have been caused by speeding.

© 2018 WWL