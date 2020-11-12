Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Bernard Parish

Sheriff James Pohlmann said a shooting was reported around 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Woods Drive.

VIOLET, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office says two people are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide that happened Friday morning in Violet, La.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said a shooting was reported around 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Woods Drive. Deputies arriving at the scene found two individuals with fatal gunshot wounds inside a home.

"At this time, it appears a male subject shot and killed a female, and then shot and killed himself," Sheriff Pohlmann said.

This is a developing story.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.