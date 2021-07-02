Unlicensed orthodontist wanted after allegedly putting braces on 15-year-old in her apartment

Aireon Davis allegedly put braces on a 15-year-old girl without her parents consent and then charged them for the procedure.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Police are searching for a woman accused of performing unlicensed dental work in St. Bernard Parish.

According to the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Aireon Davis has been practicing dentistry without a license, advertising herself on Instagram as "Bracee_Yourself."

Davis allegedly put braces on a 15-year-old girl without her parents consent and then charged them for the procedure. Police say Davis performed the procedure in her apartment on Mehle Avenue in Arabi.

Detectives searched the apartment and found various dentistry tools and orthodontic supplies, but Davis had already fled.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis, or who has been a victim of Davis' illegal dentistry is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.