ST. BERNARD PARISH -- Sgt. Henry Matire Jr., a 30-year veteran of the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, died after being seriously wounded in a car crash on the Twin Spans bridge.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, Maitre was in a single-car crash around 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, on the Southbound side of the bridge. He was taken to University Medical Center after the crash and underwent emergency surgery. He died later that day.

“The passing of Sgt. Maitre brings me great sadness,” Sheriff Pohlmann said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

The cause of the crash is still undetermined, according to police.

Sgt. Maitre was a detective with the Criminal Investigations Bureay and an investigator with the sex offender compliance unit. He was first hired in 1986 and served until 1997. He returned to the force in 2007.

Sgt. Maitre leaves behind five children and a host grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

