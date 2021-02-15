New Orleans woman kills father of her child outside of his workplace, sheriff says

According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Alexis King of New Orleans was booked with second-degree murder.

CHALMETTE, La. — A New Orleans woman shot and killed her boyfriend, who is also the father of her child, outside of his workplace in Chalmette Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Alexis King of New Orleans was booked with second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said that deputies received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of a business at the location and those who arrived on the scene found the victim, who has not yet been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said that King admitted to the shooting.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.