St. Charles Parish experiencing 911 outage

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish is experiencing a 911 outage as of 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from SCPSO.

AT&T notified SCPSO that customers with phone numbers beginning with 985-758 cannot dial 911 from their phones.

"If you have an emergency and cannot dial 9-1-1, please call our non-emergency number 985-783-6807," the post said.