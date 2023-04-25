x
St. Charles Parish experiencing 911 outage

AT&T notified SCPSO that customers with phone numbers beginning with 985-758 cannot dial 911 from their phones.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com
Police force department in full activity. Red light flasher of a patrol police car at sunday. Day patrolling of the city with lights flashers turned off. Security siren of the Canadian police vehicle.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish is experiencing a 911 outage as of 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from SCPSO.

"If you have an emergency and cannot dial 9-1-1, please call our non-emergency number 985-783-6807," the post said.

"If you have an emergency and cannot dial 9-1-1, please call our non-emergency number 985-783-6807," the post said.

