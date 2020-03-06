The time to prepare for Tropical Storm Cristobal is now, St. Charles Parish leaders say

Leaders are monitoring Tropical Storm Cristobal to see what its next move will be

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — As people begin keeping a close watch to see what Cristobal does over the next few days. Local parish leaders said they’re trying to get ahead of it by preparing now.

As rain fell around St. Charles Parish Wednesday, officials were busy looking at the week ahead.

“St. Charles Parish has a 24-hour Emergency Operation Center,” said St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell. “So, we tend to hop on things a lot quicker when we see any kind of what we call unusual events. When we saw a tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche in the Yucatan Peninsula area, we immediately started monitoring it.”

Their concern is Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to make landfall Sunday.

“We are taking this storm seriously,” said Jewell. “Right now, the indications are it might not be a big wind maker, but it does look like it could bring, potentially, a lot of rain — so we’re taking it seriously.”

With the possibility of ten inches of rain and potential flooding from Lake Pontchartrain, St. Charles Parish officials are encouraging their residents to prepare now, including filling sandbags if needed.

“(Thursday) by the end of the day residents should have sand at all of our sandbagging locations,” he said.

The Parish is also setting up HESCO baskets, creating a barrier along Bayou Des Allemands. They’re also checking over their 55 pump stations which are all a go, and more.

“I have public works crews out and about making sure that all of our catch basins are getting cleaned, our ditches are being swept,” said Jewell.

With a few days before possible landfall, officials are waiting for Cristobal’s next move, and if it comes our way, they said they’ll be ready.

Leaders said it’s best to monitor the St. Charles Parish Facebook page and website. That’s where sandbag locations will also be posted.

Eyewitness News also reached out to Lafourche Parish officials who say they’re also watching the situation. They’ll be offering sandbags Thursday, for more information people can follow their website and social media pages as well.